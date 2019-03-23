Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.24.

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/caterpillar-inc-cat-shares-sold-by-sevenbridge-financial-group-llc.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.