Castleark Management LLC Sells 81,057 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,057 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $257.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $180.83 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Castleark Management LLC Sells 81,057 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/castleark-management-llc-sells-81057-shares-of-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.