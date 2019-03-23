CasinoCoin (CSC) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last Week

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip and cfinex. In the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $4,713.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016929 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000204 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,857.09 or 3.68845694 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin (CSC) is a PoC coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

