Carmignac Gestion Sells 53,046 Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,046 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 20.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 1,357.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 841,032 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the third quarter worth $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the third quarter worth $110,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $12.28 on Friday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd.

WARNING: “Carmignac Gestion Sells 53,046 Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/carmignac-gestion-sells-53046-shares-of-cresud-s-a-c-i-f-y-a-cresy.html.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.