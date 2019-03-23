CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 68,582 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 68,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,699,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 151,519 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $5,933,484.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 109,111 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $4,246,600.12.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $2,385,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $2,360,400.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $2,366,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 33,700 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,340,923.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 140,848 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $5,956,461.92.

On Thursday, February 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 64,140 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $2,602,159.80.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 24,039 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $962,761.95.

On Thursday, February 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 44,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $1,778,480.00.

Shares of CARG traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.55. 1,005,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,949. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,330 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,532,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after acquiring an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after acquiring an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,846,000 after acquiring an additional 651,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

