Cardlytics (CDLX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $28.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a negative net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,591 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $40,600.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $40,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,363 shares of company stock valued at $162,446 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $263,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.