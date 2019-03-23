Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $109.41 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00001482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00031366 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00041671 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00064962 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.03590695 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010007 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Coinnest, Bitbns, HitBTC, Exmo, Huobi, Coinbe, ABCC, Indodax, Upbit, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Bithumb, OTCBTC and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

