Capstar Financial (CSTR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Capstar Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 63,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.00. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Capstar Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 3,700 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $15,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 300,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 185,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

