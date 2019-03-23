Capreit (CAR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capreit in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.
