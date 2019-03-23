Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,057 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,526.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,906,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,750,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,357,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,116,000 after buying an additional 1,014,394 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,658,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,392,000 after buying an additional 904,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9,386.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 879,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 870,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Capital One Financial to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

