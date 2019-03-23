Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,975.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,791,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,646,000 after buying an additional 2,700,999 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 917.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,353,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,709,000 after buying an additional 1,220,559 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,930,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,726,000 after buying an additional 1,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,837,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,795,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital Financial Planning LLC Takes $226,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/capital-financial-planning-llc-takes-226000-position-in-ishares-msci-brazil-etf-ewz.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.