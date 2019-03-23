Capital Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 2,874 iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $38.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1783 dividend. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

