Capital Financial Planning LLC Invests $128,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.06 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

