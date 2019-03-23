Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 260 at Deutsche Bank

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAPC. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.18) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 274.56 ($3.59).

LON CAPC opened at GBX 244.20 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.45.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 1 ($0.01) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts expect that Capital & Counties Properties PLC will post 171.000011623351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

