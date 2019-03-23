Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,856.35% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of AUPH opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.38. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,312,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 501,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,781 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

