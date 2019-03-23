Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Consulta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $29,768,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

