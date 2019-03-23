Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 217 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 766,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,677,000 after acquiring an additional 133,167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 149,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $205.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $354,653.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,251 shares of company stock worth $3,437,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

