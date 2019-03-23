Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.71% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 61,484.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 252,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 252,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Emory University purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,438.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

