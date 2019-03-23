Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Shares Down 18.4%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were down 18.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 5,550,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 914,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.74. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,670,507 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $17,966,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,305.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 934,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,142,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 417,615.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 446,741 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 446,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

