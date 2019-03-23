Canada House Wellness Group (CHV) Shares Down 12.5%

Canada House Wellness Group Inc (CNSX:CHV)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 845,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Canada House Wellness Group Company Profile (CNSX:CHV)
Canada House Wellness Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides services to patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain and/or other medical conditions. It provides treatments for health issues through ongoing education, support, and data-driven cannabinoid therapy treatment plans; and produces cannabis genetics and products.
