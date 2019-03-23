Canada House Wellness Group Inc (CNSX:CHV)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 845,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canada House Wellness Group (CHV) Shares Down 12.5%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/canada-house-wellness-group-chv-shares-down-12-5.html.

Canada House Wellness Group Company Profile (CNSX:CHV)

Canada House Wellness Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides services to patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain and/or other medical conditions. It provides treatments for health issues through ongoing education, support, and data-driven cannabinoid therapy treatment plans; and produces cannabis genetics and products.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Canada House Wellness Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada House Wellness Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.