Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Neutral Rating for Alcanna (CLIQ)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLIQ. CIBC lowered their target price on Alcanna from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alcanna from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

TSE:CLIQ opened at C$5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. Alcanna has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.56.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of January 14, 2019, the company owned and operated 174 retail locations in Alberta, British Columbia; and Alaska, as well as 62 Alliance stores primarily under the Liquor Depot and Nova Cannabisâ brands.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.