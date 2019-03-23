Campbell Soup (CPB) Receives $37.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. 2,796,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,186. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $44.21.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.51%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Strs Ohio grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

