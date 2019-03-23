California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Madison Square Garden worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 323,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSG. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $372.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.00.

MSG stock opened at $286.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 589.86 and a beta of 0.54. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $236.78 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

