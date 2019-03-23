California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in EPR Properties (EPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,794,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,480,000 after purchasing an additional 212,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,101,000 after purchasing an additional 350,783 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6,303.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $62,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $257,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,154,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-reduces-position-in-epr-properties-epr.html.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.