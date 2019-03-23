California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,284 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRAH stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.
PRA Health Sciences Company Profile
PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.
