California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,899 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $709,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $32,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $751,488 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAE opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

