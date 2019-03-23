California Resources (CRC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. California Resources has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 4.76.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.50. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in California Resources by 933.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,063,000 after buying an additional 931,777 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in California Resources by 8,366,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 585,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 585,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in California Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after purchasing an additional 381,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after purchasing an additional 381,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in California Resources by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 316,292 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

