California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 1,957 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $84,953.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,865.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,712 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $244,473.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,155.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,399 shares of company stock worth $832,460. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.40. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 849.62%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

