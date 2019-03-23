California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Delphi Technologies worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1,332.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 503,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468,291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3,041.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 109.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,693,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

