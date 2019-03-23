California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.85 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of MWA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.14. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

