Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 797.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $81.60 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $85,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

