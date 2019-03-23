Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Trading 6.2% Higher

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.89. 37,194,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 28,550,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 51,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $444,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 97,460 shares of company stock worth $840,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $4,753,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,677,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 188,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,693,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 685,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $67,900,000.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

