Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.22 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $4,805,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,113,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,953 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,228. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,476,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,854,000 after buying an additional 324,296 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,865,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,689,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,733 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 14,392,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,043 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,709,000 after purchasing an additional 99,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

