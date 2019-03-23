Bytecent (BYC) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Bytecent has a market capitalization of $134,136.00 and $0.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecent has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016757 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00060424 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bytecent Coin Profile

Bytecent (CRYPTO:BYC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,363,370 coins. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com . The official website for Bytecent is bytecent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

