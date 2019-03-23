Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $28,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,064,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,272,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,027,000 after purchasing an additional 826,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,564,000 after purchasing an additional 937,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $619,316.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $908,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,891 shares of company stock worth $15,609,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $127.51 and a 52 week high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

