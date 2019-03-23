Buckle (BKE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of BKE opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

