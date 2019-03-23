BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 264 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 352,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,064,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.5% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,047,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total value of $10,514,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $417.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $557.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $478.00 price target (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $455.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

