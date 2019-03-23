BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,038 Shares of Matthews International Corp (MATW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 229.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,564,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,913,000 after buying an additional 150,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.10. Matthews International Corp has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wellington Shields lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/bryn-mawr-trust-co-sells-1038-shares-of-matthews-international-corp-matw.html.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.