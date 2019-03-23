BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $402,202.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,793 shares in the company, valued at $76,514,028.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $4,486,804. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

