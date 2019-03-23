Bruce M. Goldberg Sells 2,000 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $50,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.39. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $56.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Smart Global from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

