BRP (DOOO) Issues Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP had a net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. BRP updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $26.45. 65,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,281. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. BRP has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BRP stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. GMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

