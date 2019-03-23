Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Paypal by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,475,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $920,150,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 33.8% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,205,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 213,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 32,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $2,943,840.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564,693.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

