Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,789,000 after purchasing an additional 331,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gartner by 343.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Gartner by 22,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 256,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 255,427 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $26,003,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,764,000 after acquiring an additional 134,298 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $114.40 and a 52-week high of $161.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Gartner had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.81.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,928.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $1,190,452.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,269.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/brown-advisory-inc-sells-656-shares-of-gartner-inc-it.html.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.