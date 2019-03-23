Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $730.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $409.00 and a 1 year high of $877.97. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 119.34% and a net margin of 115.70%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

In other news, insider David E. Barry acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $467.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,706.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,118. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Horizon Kinetics Llc acquired 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $741.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,128.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 226 shares of company stock worth $141,428 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/brown-advisory-inc-sells-60-shares-of-texas-pacific-land-trust-tpl.html.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.