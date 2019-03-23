Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,532,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $10,911,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,898,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,992,000 after purchasing an additional 573,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 192,964 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

