Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A) Director Sells C$12,400,000.00 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Timothy Robert Price sold 200,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total transaction of C$12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971,794 shares in the company, valued at C$246,251,228.

Shares of TSE BAM.A opened at C$61.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of C$46.71 and a 52-week high of C$57.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

