Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Lowers Position in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Icon were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth about $1,462,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth about $322,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Icon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Shares of ICLR opened at $132.88 on Friday. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

