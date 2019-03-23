Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $118,000 Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lau Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $24.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

