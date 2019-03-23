Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $111,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,563,000 after buying an additional 234,071 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 41,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after buying an additional 245,694 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 730,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,558,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,981.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

WMB stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

