Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exela Technologies, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.64 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XELA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exela Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.04. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

